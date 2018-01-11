Diet Coke Debuts New Can, Introduces Four New Flavors

Diet Coke sales have been in a bit of a slump as of late, causing the Coca-Cola Company to make some changes to the struggling sugar-free brand.

KSFY TV is reporting , the Diet Coke can just underwent a facelift, and four new flavors aimed at appealing to Millennials are now available.

According to KSFY TV , a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can is now on the market, giving the 35-year-old soda a fresh new look.

To go with the new design, comes four new bold refreshing flavors. Diet Coke lovers can now experience Feisty Cherry, Ginger Lime, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango Diet Coke.

Diet Coke drinkers who still love the taste of original Diet Coke, fear not, the original flavor of the sugar-free soda is staying the same, according to KSFY TV , only the look of the can will change.

The recent move by the Coca-Cola Company was made as a result of more and more people switching to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.

Source: KSFY TV

