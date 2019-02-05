Did You Know Sioux Falls has 6 Outdoor Ice Rinks?

There are six different public city-owned outdoor ice skating rinks in Sioux Falls. You can enjoy family fun skating at Campus Park, Frank Olson, McKennan Park, Memorial Park, Sherman Park, and Tuthill Park.

The city of Sioux Falls also has Passports available at the ice rinks that you can get punched to win a prize. If you get your Passport punched at three or more of the city rinks you can get entered to qualify for a gift card drawing. 3 Winners will be drawn. Once your gift cards are complete you must turn them in to the Midco Aquatic Center by Feb. 28th.

And if you are looking for a fun Valentine's Day themed idea how about Date Night Skates? There is Date Night Skating ever Tuesdays in February. On Tuesdays, you can get a buy one get one free skate rentals.

Sioux Falls Skate Rental Fees:

Youth Ages 2 to 15 years = $1

Seniors Ages 55 and better = $2

Adult Ages 16 to 54 years = $3

Friday Night Special All ages = $1

City Ice Rink Hours:

Mon - Friday: 4-8 p.m.

Sat - Sun: 1-8 p.m.