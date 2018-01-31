Did You Know It’s Illegal to Get Drunk In a Sioux Falls Bar?

If you've ever tipped a few too many beers in a Sioux Falls bar, or any South Dakota Bar, apparently you may have been culpable in a crime. The Argus Leader is reporting that part of a law still on the books in South Dakota that makes it illegal for a bar owner to "allow any person to become intoxicated on the licensed premise."

This issue came up in Pierre as the lawmakers were addressing issues having to do with current laws that affect the burgeoning microbrew industry in the state. I'm guessing they will probably be changing this part of the liquor laws.

Did you also know there is a law on the books in South Dakota that "makes It is illegal to lie down and fall asleep in a cheese factory?" You've been warned.

