Did You Know Coop’s Pretzels Were Made In Sioux Falls?

Natasha/Hot 104.7

Am I the only person that didn't realize these delicious pretzels were made right here in Sioux Falls?

Someone brought in a bag of Coop's Pretzels to work the other day and while I was scarfing down a few, I just so happen to look at the back of the package and by golly gee whiz, they are made in Sioux Falls.

My mind was blown!

I've seen these at gas stations and stores for awhile now and never thought about where they came from!

I found a story from KSFY dated back in 2016 about the pretzels so I guess they've been around since then.

If you haven't had them, they are scrumptious. They are a seasoned pretzel, but you can't quite put your finger on what the flavor is, besides that it's yummy and you can't stop eating them.

Just like their tag line states, 'They're So Good.'

