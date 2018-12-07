Diabetes Assist Dogs Are Being Trained in Aberdeen

Dogs can do amazing things. They can sniff out drugs and explosives and can even be trained to detect changes in a diabetic’s blood sugar level. Such training is even being done in Aberdeen, South Dakota. According to the Aberdeen American News , Beverly Swartz has been offering obedience training for the past 20 years, but with so many other organizations out there doing the same thing, she decided to train service dogs for those with autism and diabetes.

Swartz, who now lives in Texas has teamed up with Herb and Patsy Brosz from Aberdeen to create All Purpose Canines . Every year they meet up halfway to pick up dogs for training. So how does it work? They start with a sterile cotton washcloth that is used to capture the scent. After a child has been treated for low blood sugar, they wipe their face and mouth with the washcloth. That captures the scent on the washcloth, which is then used to train the dogs to detect the scent and alert their owner. The dogs are given a treat when alerted or they use their paws to tap a person, to the scent.

As for the cost, they can run up to $15,000 per dog and yes, they already have a two-and-a-half-year waiting list. To learn more about the program go to allpurposecanines.com .

