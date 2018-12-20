Detroit Pistons Need Overtime For Win over Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trailing by 14 to start the fourth quarter, the Detroit Pistons got rolling on 3-pointers. However, their shortest shot of the night might have been the most important. Blake Griffin scored 34 points and Reggie Bullock added a career-high 33 as the Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-123 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left sent the game into overtime. Then the NBA’s leading rebounder hit a rare 3-pointer of his own in overtime to put the Pistons on top for good.

Derrick Rose led Minnesota with 33 points, while Robert Covington scored 22 and Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins each had 16.

But the Timberwolves didn’t have an answer for Detroit’s hot shooting at the end of the game.

Minnesota stays on the road at San Antonio on Friday night.

