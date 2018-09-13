One of the best to ever wear a South Dakota State uniform is out of a job in the NFL .

Zach Zenner has been waived by the Detroit Lions after three seasons.

The Eagan, Minnesota native was let go Wednesday (September 12) from the reserve/injured list, where he'd been since hurting his back in the pre-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, August 30.

Zenner joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He ended that season with 14 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown. His most productive season was 2016, where had had 88 carries for 334 yards and four scores. Last season, Zenner finished with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

At South Dakota State, he amassed 6.548 career rushing yards - third best all-time in FCS history. He was a three-time All-American, as well as a Walter Payton Award and William V. Campbell Award finalist.

Away from the football field, Zenner has been busy working as a medical researcher, most recently working a rare debilitating genetic disorder, Batten Disease.

xxx