CHESNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored a career-high 35 points and No. 14 Minnesota used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to defeat Boston College 77-69 on Sunday.

Four different players scored as the Golden Gophers turned a 60-56 deficit into a 67-60 lead with 45 seconds to play.

BC missed seven straight shots and had five turnovers during the 6:53 dry spell. Taylor Ortlepp ended the drought with a 3-pointer but Pitts made all 10 of her foul shots after that to secure the win.

Minnesota (9-0) is off to its best start since the '03-04 team went 15-0 and the '02-03 team went 12-0, both when first-year coach Lindsay Whalen was a player.

Annalese Lamke added 13 points for the Golden Gophers and Jasmine Brunson added 11, seven in the fourth quarter.

Ortlepp hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for BC (8-2). Down 36-25 at the half, Ortlepp had 11 as the Eagles outscored Minnesota 25-17 in the third quarter to take a 54-53 lead.

