Despite Loss, South Dakota State Doesn’t Drop in FCS Top 25

South Dakota State and North Dakota State came into last weekend's (September 29) head-to-head clash as two of the top three teams in the nation. Two days after a four-point Bison victory in Fargo, nothing has changed.

In the STATS FCS Top 25 , the Bison are still one with the Jacks three in the balloting. NDSU and SDSU are two of the five MVFC teams in the poll this week. Illinois State is 15, Northern Iowa 22, and Missouri State 24.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

North Dakota State (155) 4-0

James Madison (3) 4-1

South Dakota State 2-1

Kennesaw State 4-1

Eastern Washington 4-1

Weber State 3-1

Wofford 3-1

Jacksonville State 3-1

McNeese 4-1

Elon 3-1

North Carolina A&T 4-1

Stony Brook 4-1

Nicholls 3-2

Montana 4-1

Illinois State 3-1

UC Davis 3-1

Sam Houston State 2-2

Rhode Island 3-1

Villanova 3-2

Central Arkansas 2-2

Colgate 4-0

Northern Iowa 2-2

Towson 3-1

Missouri State 3-1

Maine 2-2

South Dakota, winners in their Missouri Valley opener at Southern Illinois, remain on the outside looking in. The Coyotes are fourth highest on the list of other teams receiving votes this week.