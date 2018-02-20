Designer Shoe Warehouse Sets Opening Date and Is Hiring

Put your shopping shoes on, Designer Shoe Warehouse in Sioux Falls is set to open Thursday, March 15. The footwear retailer that specializes in name brand shoes and fashion accessories will open in the Lake Lorraine development between 41st and 26th Street just west of I-29. It's behind Lowe's Home Improvement and the new Sioux Falls Ford.

Lake Lorraine is already home to Carter's/OshKosh, Marshall's, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby and Home Goods. Aloft Hotel is under construction and soon the development will get a deli called Capriotti's. Home accent store Kirkland's will also be joining the area.

The development is where you'll find the headquarters to CarsForSale.com, an online automotive marketing and classifieds website. Grand Living offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The Shores at Lake Lorraine is a community of high end townhomes.

All of these businesses surround the beautiful Lake Lorraine clear water lake.

If you love shoes and accessories, DSW might be your perfect job. Designer Shoe Warehouse is hiring. If you're looking for a part time job or a career check out their list of openings.

