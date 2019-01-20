MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Rose and the Minnesota Timberwolves needed this one. With 30 seconds left, Rose missed the first of two free throws and was kicking himself for failing to give his team the lead.

"I kept saying, 'You're going to get another shot," Taj Gibson said he told his long-time teammate. Twenty-nine seconds later, Rose proved Gibson prophetic.

Rose hit an 18-footer with 0.9 seconds left to give the Wolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. He carried his team by scoring 29 of his 31 points in the second half to help Minnesota overcome an 11-point deficit.

Gibson dunked to pull Minnesota within one with less than a minute to play. Karl-Anthony Towns intercepted a bad pass from Booker, and Rose hit the second of two foul shots to tie it at 114 with 30.5 remaining.

After giving Rose his pep talk, Gibson grabbed the loose ball after Devin Booker lost it on Phoenix's next possession. With the shot clock off and the crowd on its feet, Rose calmly dribbled down the clock against Mikal Bridges before pulling up and hitting the final shot.

"I missed a lot. it was all up to my teammates and the coaches for giving me that confidence, putting the ball in my hands and just believing in me," Rose said.

It was a good confidence boost for both the oft-injured guard, and a team that had lost two of its last three home games by a combined seven points.

"He needed that shot, you know what I'm saying?" Gibson said. "He's been putting in so much work in, we've been in that situation a couple times this year and it didn't go his way."

Rose picked up the slack for Towns, who had 30 points but only two after halftime. He went 13 of 13 from the free-throw line in the half, but struggled against Phoenix's double teams in the second.

"We just stepped it up in the second half," said Dragan Bender, the main man charged with defending Towns. "We came out, tried to double him, try to get the ball out of his hands and make the other players make plays."

With Towns struggling against double-teams in the second half, Rose kept the Wolves in the game on 11-for-18 shooting in the half.

