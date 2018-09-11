ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos filled their roster vacancy Tuesday by re-signing safety Shamarko Thomas, who was with them in training camp.

After spending his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, Thomas led the Buffalo Bills with nine special teams tackles in 12 games last season.

Following his release from the Colts during the preseason, Thomas signed with the Broncos, who had just placed safety Jamal Carter on IR with a torn hamstring. But Thomas didn't make the initial 53-man roster.

Thomas, who has 38 career special teams stops, replaced wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah McKenzie, who was released Monday.

The Broncos also made some practice squad moves, signing defensive lineman Niles Scott and releasing nose tackle Kyle Peko and defensive end DeShawn Williams.

Scott is a rookie from Frostburg (Maryland) State who competed in training camp with the 49ers.

The Broncos (1-0) host the Raiders (0-1) on Sunday at Mile High Stadium.

