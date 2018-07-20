Dentist Accused of Groping Inmates at Minnehaha County Jail

It took a little bit over a month, but investigators were able to compile enough evidence to bring charges against a dentist who is accused of improper actions while treating patients at the Minnehaha County Jail.

The first complaint came to light on June 9 which necessitated a more thorough look at other patients the suspect had treated. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead took immediate action against the dentist to explore the allegation.

“Armor Correction Healthcare who is our contract health care provider for the jail advised of the ongoing investigation and we also told Armor that the contract dentist would not be allowed access to the jail during the pending investigation.”

Chief Deputy Boyd of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the process included tracking down patients seen by the dentist since March of 2016.

“Once our office received the list of the patients that had been seen by the dentist over the time that he’s been contracted in our facility, we reached out to those inmates that were in or out of custody. There appears to be five females that have reported some sort of inappropriate touching had occurred with the dentist.”

All five of the victims were either still in custody or recently released from the Minnehaha County Jail. A warrant was issued for the arrest of 37-year old Andrew Heinisch of Worthington, Minnesota and he turned himself into authorities on Thursday. He has since posted a $10,000 cash bond with a court appearance scheduled for Monday July, 23.

Heinisch faces two counts of sexual contact between a jail employee and an adult detainee, two counts of attempted sexual acts between a jail employee and an adult detainee, two counts of sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting and two counts of attempted sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting.

See Also: