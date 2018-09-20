Dental Fun Fest. Yes, a Fun Festival with Dentists!

I have a great dentist. I love her and my dental hygienist too. But I'll be very honest, in all the years I've been going there, never, not even once, have I ever thought, "Geez, this is going to be so fun!"

I know I am so lucky when it comes to dental care because we have insurance that covers exams and cleanings. I'm also lucky because our parents were fanatics about us brushing our teeth when we were children.

This was due to the fact that my father had a serious, painful gum disease his entire life. They wanted to make sure that wouldn't be our fate. So according to my dentist, I have an awesome set of choppers!

Not every kid is as lucky, so with that in mind, First Class Dental Care and Wermerson Orthodontics are throwing a Dental Fun Fest. It is happening Saturday, September 23, from 10 AM to 4 PM at First Class Dental Care , located at 6703 South Louise Avenue.

They'll be offering free fluoride treatments for everyone, plus there will be inflatables, a food truck, numerous vendors, games, prizes and more! Proceeds from this event will benefit adults and children served by the South Dakota Dental Association Foundation .

The SDDA Foundation 's mission is to educate the public on the benefits of preventative dental care and provide treatment to those who otherwise would not receive it due to cost or other circumstances. They provide grants and gifts to programs and organizations hosting dental health projects for the underserved ( Sioux Empire Smiles ) in communities across our state.

So bring your kids, their friends and yourself to this great event. You'll love it and you'll love watching them.

So, yes, you can put fun into an event involving dentists. Just come out on Saturday and see how!