Denny Sanford Premier Center Welcomes New Manager

SMG Management group has announced the hiring of a new general manager for the Denny Sanford Premier Center ( including the Premier Center, Convention Center and Arena ), Sioux Falls Stadium ( the Birdcage ) and the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Mike Krewson was most recently the GM for McClane Stadium at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. In welcoming him to his new position, SMG's Regional Vice President, Leonard Bonacci said, "We are excited to have Mike join our team in Sioux Falls." He "has over 25 years of industry experience and knowledge on both the content and venue management sides of our industry. This unique experience mix will be useful in building upon the high level of success we have enjoyed in Sioux Falls."

Krewson is a Sacramento, California native who graduated from Sacramento State University with a BA in Communications. He began his career at Walt Disney World in Orlando and has previously worked in Memphis, Tennessee and North Charleston, South Carolina.

After spending quite a bit of time in warm weather areas of the U.S., apparently Mike is looking for something completely different, so- -welcome and remember ( right now anyway ) to dress warmly.