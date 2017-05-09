Denny Sanford Premier Center to Get Patched Up

When the Denny Sanford Premier Center first opened, buckled siding was an issue with the building. This time wicked weather is the culprit for a different fix.

The estimated time that the damage occurred according to the city of Sioux Falls was in late December of 2016. Strong winds moved a little bit of the soffit on the north side of the building.

Crews will start working on the affected area on Wednesday (May 10). The anticipated time to complete the repair is one week.

Inspectors will assess the isolated area first. Then any needed adjustments will be made.

