For the third straight year the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls has been nominated for ACM Venue of the Year.

2017 was another successful year for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. We saw nine sold out Garth Brooks shows, The Summit League Basketball Tournament continue to grow, and numerous other shows ranging from country music to Cirque Du Soleil come to Sioux Falls. Momentum from 2017 has easily carried into 2018 as we've seen a vast variety of great shows come to town.

With all the success it should come as no surprise that the PREMIER Center has been nominated for ACM Venue of the Year in a medium sized market. Other venues nominated for this past year include The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Gilford, NH); The Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA); The Wharf Amphitheater (Orange Beach, AL); and Whitewater on the Horseshoe (New Braunfels, TX).

ACM Industry Awards

The PREMIER Center was nominated for the same award for 2015 and 2016. Winners those years were Acend Amphitheater in Nashville (2015), and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (2016).

The winner of this year's award will be announced at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 22, 2018 as part of the ACM Honors 2018.

