If you lived in South Dakota in the 1970's you remember his name. In fact, he became world famous.

American Indian Movement co-founder Dennis Banks has passed away at the age of 80.

Banks was one of the leaders of the Wounded Knee occupation in 1973.

His family wrote on his Facebook page that he died Sunday night after developing pneumonia following heart surgery. He had lived on the Leech Lake Reservation in Minnesota.

According to the StarTribune he will be buried in his home community in northern Minnesota with traditional services.

In the video below, Banks talks about the American Indian Movement.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Story

See Also: