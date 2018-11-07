Democrats Seize the House, Republicans Hold on to Senate

With the GOP gaining ground in the Senate Tuesday’s midterm election saw the democrats take the lead in the House of Representatives. There were key governorships beating back a blue wave that never fully materialized.

The mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of President Donald Trump's young presidency underscored the limits of his hardline immigration rhetoric in America's evolving political landscape, where college-educated voters in the nation's suburbs rejected his warnings of a migrant "invasion."

Women won at least 85 seats in the House which is a record. South Dakota seeing its first woman elected governor in Kristi Noem.

History was working against the president in both the House and the Senate. The president's party has traditionally suffered deep losses in his first midterm election, and 2002 was the only midterm election in the past three decades when the party holding the White House gained Senate seats.

Overall, 6 in 10 voters said the country was headed in the wrong direction, but roughly that same number described the national economy as excellent or good. Twenty-five percent described health care and immigration as the most important issues in the election.

