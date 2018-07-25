Demi Lovato Reportedly ‘Awake’ + Under Family Care After Reported Overdose

Demi Lovato is awake and with family members after reportedly overdosing earlier this week and landing in the hospital.

According to TMZ, Lovato's family members are grateful for well wishes from fans, who responded in droves after authorities reported that Lovato had overdosed on heroin after six years of sobriety. Later, TMZ reported that Lovato did not actually overdose on heroin, and that it was a different drug.

" Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support ," Lovato's rep Nicole Perna said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

TMZ also reported that Lovato struggled with substances and worried her close friends in the days leading up to her relapse . The site added "she had a big falling out with her sober coach earlier in the month, accusing him of betraying her."

"[Friends] say the signs became more alarming as the days passed, and one friend says he knew for weeks she was in the danger zone — when he saw her this week it was apparent she was in trouble," TMZ said.