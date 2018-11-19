Dells Theatre Featured on ‘The Today Show’

Shop Small Saturday is November 24th this year. It is the Saturday after Thanksgiving and The Today Show is highlighting small businesses in preparation. The Dells Theatre had the honor of being featured on the show!

Unlike Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, is all about locally owned, smaller businesses.

Also being featured in the segment is a candy shop in Texas and a chat with Linda McMahon from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Dells Theatre is located in Dell Rapids, SD at 511 4th Street.

Dells Theatre is a one screen movie theatre and has been in operation since 1933. They have showtimes seven days a week.

It really is amazing that a town the size of Dell Rapids has been able to maintain their own theatre. It just shows how much the community supports this movie theatre.

There's just something about an old, one screen movie theatre. There is so much more character and ambiance unlike the huge megaplexes we are used to now.