Dells Theatre Celebrating 80th Anniversary

The Dells Theatre is celebrating its 80th anniversary this month! As part of the celebration, they will be hosting back-to-back South Dakota movie premieres.

Another fun opportunity for the family will be the chance to meet the stars or producers of those movies.

Some history behind the Dells Theatre from their press release: " The art deco theatre was designed by famed Minneapolis theatre architect Perry Crosier. It opened on August 19, 1938. Logan Luxury Theatres Corporation purchased it in 1998 and is the third and current owner of the theatre. They have constantly restored and upgraded the theatre since purchasing it."

The new live-action “The Little Mermaid” will premiere Thursday night with a special reception Armando Gutierrez at the Dells Rapids Museum at 5:30 PM. Gutierrez plays a lead role and is the producer of the movie,

I met Armando two years ago when he premiered “Walt Before Mickey” at the Logan Luxury Theatres. He was an exciting, talented, and humble man and he is excited to be back in South Dakota with his latest project.

“We hope that the South Dakota Premieres will bestow 'The Little Mermaid' with the same attention and success as “Walt Before Mickey” enjoyed,” he said.

The movie will play through Thursday, August 30. It will start a week-long showing on Friday, August 24 at the other Logan Luxury Theatres locations: the Luxury 5 Cinemas in Mitchell and Huron Luxury Cinemas in Huron.

On Friday, August 31 will be the South Dakota premiere of “Farmer of the Year." The movie was shot around Tyler, Minnesota and in South Dakota at the Corn Palace. Screenwriter Kathy Swanson, and the film's producer Vince O’Connell will be in Dell Rapids Friday afternoon to promote the film.

For more information on the events and showtimes check out their website .

I have enjoyed many movies over the years at the Logan Luxury Theatres, and I am grateful for the films, and the unique opportunities they offer movie fans.

