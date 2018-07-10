Dell Rapids Pizza Ranch Robbed Early Monday Morning

It wasn't a large pepperoni that someone was after early Monday morning, at the Dell Rapids Pizza Ranch, instead, it was whatever cash they had inside the till.

KSFY TV is reporting that a man wearing a paintball mask broke into the Dell Rapids Pizza Ranch around 2:45 AM on Monday, (July 9) and made off with roughly $200 in cash that was on hand in the restaurant at the time.

Pizza Ranch store owner Mike Cerwick told KSFY, according to surveillance video the suspect broke into the building through the back door and attempted to bust into the restaurant's ATM with no luck. The suspect then turned his attention to the cash register. He used a crowbar together with a long screw driver to get the register open, but soon discovered it was easier to actually lift the cash register up and haul it out, so that is what he did.

It was clear to Cerwick the suspect had been in the restaurant before because he knew exactly where he was going, and what he wanted to do.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is still in the process of investigating the robbery, and KSFY reports that no arrests have been at this time. Anyone with further information that could help authorities track down the suspect is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007.

Source: KSFY TV

