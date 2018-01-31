Dell Rapids Man Found Not Guilty of Murder

Not guilty was the verdict for a Dell Rapids man. KSFY TV is reporting that a jury has acquitted 24-year-old Alex Wittenberg of second degree murder and manslaughter in the death of 39-year-old Jon Puttmann.

According to the KSFY TV the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in November of 2016. Wittenberg was having a relationship with Puttmann's estranged wife.

The jury deliberated for nearly 10 hours before coming to the not guilty verdict.

