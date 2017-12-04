December 3 is a Bad Day to Implode Buildings

Apparently, December 3 is a bad day to attempt any demolish a building.

Yesterday, December 3, 2017, demolition crews tried and failed to implode the dilapidated Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The charges detonated, but other than a few support columns, nothing fell on the building.

Twelve years ago, December 3, 2005, demolition crews tried and failed to bring down the old Zip Feed Mill in downtown (or is it uptown?) Sioux Falls. At least the mill actually moved when the charges blew, but it just couldn't tip over all the way after falling into it's own basement.

