Deb Jersey’s Famous Thanksgiving Apricot Sausage Stuffing Recipe

Last week, Deb Jersey stopped by the Main Street Cafe and shared with Chad & Beth her famous 'Apricot Sausage Stuffing' recipe - and she promised to share a copy of the recipe with all our listeners. Thanks, Deb.

Good Morning Chad, Here's the recipe that I told you about last Friday. And, yes, I stuff the bird. It adds tremendous flavor and I haven’t had a problem in 35 years of cooking Thanksgiving dinner!

Apricot Sausage Stuffing

1 cup diced apricots, diced

1 ½ cup orange juice

1 ½ sticks of unsalted butter

2 cups coarsely chopped celery

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 pound pork sausage

1 ½ bags of herb stuffing cubes

1 cup slivered almonds, untoasted

2 cups homemade chicken broth or low sodium canned broth

½ to 1 tsp of ground thyme

Salt & pepper

Place apricots and orange juice in small saucepan and bring to a boil. Set aside to cool.

Melt butter in large skillet and saute onions, celery, salt & pepper, and thyme for about ten minutes. Add to cubed bread in a large bowl.

Brown pork in the same skillet until no longer pink. Add to bowl. Add in the apricots and the orange juice.

Heat broth until just warm and add to the bowl to moisten the stuffing mixture, being careful to not make the mixture too wet.

Makes enough for a 21-24 pound turkey.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Source: Deb Jersey/KSOO Radio