Deaths of Spearfish Couple Classified as Murder-Suicide

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — The deaths of a husband and wife in Spearfish have been classified as a murder-suicide.

Authorities say Scott Hockenbary shot and killed his wife, Heather, on Aug. 17, then five days later shot and killed himself.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports Spearfish police and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation, with help from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the state Highway Patrol.

