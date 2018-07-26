Celebrity Hotel and Casino in Deadwood to Close, Putting Two Dozen People Out of Work
Celebrity Hotel and Casino, a popular gambling spot on Main Street in Deadwood, is closing its doors due to "insufficient gambling revenue."
General Manager Ken Gienger says the property is being turned over to a bank and people with reservations are being notified of the closing.
The business is owned by a Nebraska man and his daughter and employed 15 full-time and eight part-time workers. It opened 20 years ago.
Source: Associated Press
See Also: