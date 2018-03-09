Deadly Crash Near Humboldt Claims One Life, Injures Three Others

A multi-vehicle accident has left one person dead and three others injured late Thursday afternoon 20 miles west of Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the accident took place around 5:30 PM on Thursday, (March 8) along Highway 42 seven miles south of Humboldt. The South Dakota Highway Patrol told KSFY that one person died as a result of the crash, another victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, and two other individuals have minor injuries. All three survivors were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

According to KSFY TV traffic on the highway needed to be shut down in both directions for several miles while crews provided assistance to the victims and investigated the crash scene.

The names and ages of the accident victims have not been released at this time.

The Highway Patrol is in the process now of determining the cause of the accident. More details as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV

