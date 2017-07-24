UPDATE : Highway Patrol now says 6 people taken to hospitals, not 8, after vehicle hits pedestrians in fatal South Dakota crash.

According to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a car crashed into an Alcester rehabilitation center around 9:30 AM Monday morning.

Mangan says the vehicle crashed into a group people that were outside of the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. The Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation at this point. Other agencies are also on scene.

At this time the highway patrol can confirm two fatalities and tentatively eight others injured. The injured have been taken to other hospitals in the area. That includes the driver of the vehicle.

Mangan tells us the investigation is continuing.

"Right now, the highway patrol is mapping out the crash scene. They are talking to witnesses. They are gathering information about the people that were involved. They are all working on that at this point. We are treating this like any other crash scene. They are mapping out the scene, checking the vehicle, they talk to the injured and the families."

According to the Associated Press, Mangan said the investigation is ongoing, but that the crash appears to have been accident

