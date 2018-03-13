Deadline to Register for Sioux Falls Elections is March 26

It is almost election time in Sioux Falls. We're going to be electing a new mayor and new school board members. If you aren't already registered to vote, time is running out to do so. The deadline for registration is March 26, 2018 at 5:00 PM.

Where do you go to get registered? There are several places you can go. They include the County Auditor’s Office; the City Finance or City Clerk’s Office; driver’s license station; military recruitment offices; public assistance agencies providing food stamps, TANF, or WIC; and the Department of Human Services offices, which provide assistance to the disabled.

The City of Sioux Falls Municipal/Sioux Falls School District Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Voters will vote at their assigned precinct polling place, and polls will be open from 7:00 AM. to 7:00 PM.

To check your current voter registration, download a Voter Registration Form, or to learn more about the election, click on “Voter Registration” at siouxfalls.org/election.

