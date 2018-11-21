Deadline to Mail Holiday Packages, Post Office Extended Hours

Your shopping list for Christmas most likely includes gifts that will be mailed to someone right? According to the U.S. Postal Service those packages need to be posted by a certain date to ensure a timely delivery.

December 4 - APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 11 - APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 14 - USPS Retail Ground

December 18 - APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express

December 20 - First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

December 20 - First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December 20 - Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 20 - Priority Mail

December 20 - Alaska to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

December 22 - Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express

December 22 - Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express

December 22 - Priority Mail Express

KSFY TV is reporting that the Sioux Falls Postal Service will have extended hours:

Main Post Office, 320 S. Second Avenue

Saturday, December 3, 10 and 17: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Mondays and Fridays through December 23: Opening early at 7:30 AM

Saturday, December. 24: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM (Dutch door open for package pickup only)

Meadows Postal Store, 2501 S. Louise Avenue

Saturday, December 3, 10 and 17: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Mondays and Fridays through December 23: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

This year our post office employees will be handling around 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages to be delivered this holiday season.