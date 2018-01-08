Dead Mom in Son’s SUV: Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death

Preliminary autopsy results are back for a 58 year old Palm Springs, California woman whose body was found inside an SUV driven by her son during a high speed chase in South Dakota.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says preliminary autopsy results show trauma to Michelle Nanette Walsh’s head and neck.

Tosten Lommen, 30, of Santa Cruz, California was driving a vehicle involved in a chase with law enforcement on January 1. The chase, which began near Spearfish, reached speeds of 118 miles per hour before officers were able to bring Lommen’s vehicle to a stop on I-90 in Rapid City.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

