An adult male was found in a ditch near Renner Tuesday morning and police are suspecting foul play in the incident and treating the location as a crime scene.

Multiple law enforcement entities including the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office , Sioux Falls Police , and South Dakota Highway Patrol were on hand to process the area where the body was found by a citizen about a quarter-mile north of the intersection of 258th Street and Ditch Road.

Sheriff Mike Milstead says at this point every clue is important in providing answers in this case.

“We don’t know if this is where the incident occurred or if it occurred elsewhere. Because it’s a remote site, we’re looking at tracks on the road, there was rain early this morning, and all those things have to be taken into consideration.”

Milstead also admitted that the Minnehaha County coroner was brought directly to the scene to assist in the investigation and an autopsy will be conducted soon that should help answer some pertinent questions.

“Could he have been pulled down there, pushed down there? Did the crime occur right there or did somebody bring him here from another location?”

It is believed that the victim had died within the last 24 hours. The area along Ditch Road where the body was found was closed for hours in order to fully process the crime scene.

The man’s name will be withheld pending notification of relatives.