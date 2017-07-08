Dead Body Discovered in Car in Sioux Falls Walmart Parking Lot

A dead body was discovered inside a vehicle in the Sioux Falls Walmart parking lot on Louise Avenue on Friday night (July 7).

Authorities were notified of the situation after a call came in shortly after 9:00 PM Friday, according to a KDLT News report.

A large part of the east side parking lot close to Louise Avenue was closed off to the public, as a number of police cars, along with a fire truck, ambulance, and several feet of crime scene tape cordoned off the area as authorities investigated.

Sioux Falls Police told KDLT News it appears the person had been in the vehicle for some time, and there is not a threat to the general public.

The investigation into the dead body is still underway. Additional details as they become available.

Source: KDLT TV