Daytime Darkness Is Strange

Anytime it gets really dark during daytime hours it's really disconcerting to me. It feels so apocalyptic. It's usually just some thunderstorms, but it's still weird.

This morning there was a line of thunderstorms rolling through town and it got pretty dark outside. I got up to my office after the show and when I turned on the light it was like the middle of the night. I could not look out the window. It was a mirror at 10:02 AM.

To demonstrate how dark it was I took this picture out the window after shutting my light off. It doesn't look all that dark in the photo. The camera in my iPhone is brightening it up, but you can see that it was dark enough that the parking lot lights came on automatically.

Andy Erickson

