If you are the type of person who enjoys traveling across the country and taking stunning pictures, Days Inn has the perfect job for you! The popular hotel chain is looking to hire a photographer to take pictures of sunsets and you will get paid to do it. You don't need to be a professional either.

Days Inn wants the sunset pics posted on their social media accounts and hanging on their hotel walls. The Sun-ternship pays $10,000 just for the one month this promotion is going on. You will get to travel across the country during the month and be responsible for capturing breathtaking pictures.

Think you got what it takes? Then submit your best outdoor photo that you have captured, and a 100 word description of why YOU should get the gig. $10,000 for just one month of work, sound like the perfect summer job. You can apply by going to wyndhamhotels.com.

