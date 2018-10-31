Daylight ‘Saving’ or ‘Savings’ Time? Which is it?

Daylight saving/savings time 2018 in South Dakota began at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 11. Remember how this works, Spring forward/Fall back?

We got into a conversation/discussion on whether or this event was called Daylight 'Saving' or 'Savings' time. So what do you do whenever you are researching/arguing? You Google / Look it up.

Here is what my inquiry/investigation turned up. According to Timeanddate.com : The term “Daylight Savings Time” is very commonly used, especially in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It's likely that the incorrect term “savings” entered the popular vocabulary because it's so often used in everyday contexts, like “savings account.”

So definitively / categorically the correct phrase is Daylight 'Saving' time.

Also, did you know that Daylight saving time was not intended to benefit farmers in the U.S. as many people think. The agriculture industry was opposed to the switch when it was first implemented on March 31, 1918, as a wartime measure, according to history.com. In reality, retail stores benefited from another hour of shopping time.