Davies Has 2 Goals, 2 Assists; Whitecaps Beat Minnesota 4-2

Minnesota United

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alphonso Davies showed why he landed a big transfer deal with German soccer giant Bayern Munich, dazzling the home crowd in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 4-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Canadian midfielder had two goals and two assists in his homecoming. He missed Vancouver's three previous matches as negotiations took place over his $22 million transfer with Bayern Munich.

Yordy Reyna and Kei Kamara also scored for the Whitecaps (8-9-5).

Abu Danladi and Ibson scored for Minnesota (9-12-1)

