Daum Powers South Dakota State Past Bemidji State, 86-63

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum earned his third straight double-double and South Dakota State beat Division II-Bemidji State, 86-63 to complete a sweep of a three-game, season-opening home stand Saturday.

Daum finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds and is now 64 points shy of Nate Wolters' school record 2,363 career points and has scored in double digits 99 times in his career.

The Beavers, who played the game as an exhibition, kept the game close through much of the first half, trailing by four, 31-27 after Jacob Hoffman's layup with 6:17 remaining. But the Jackrabbits closed the half on a 17-9 run and took a 48-36 lead into intermission and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

South Dakota State shot 50.6 percent from the field and was 24 of 27 from the free throw line. David Jenkins finished with 16 points, Skyler Flatten and Tevin King added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Logan Bader and Derek Thompson finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Bemidji State.

