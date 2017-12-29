Darth Vader, a 9-Year-Old and Bad Words on the Radio

Patrick Lalley / KSOO

Welcome to Long Underwear Week. I’ve got my woolies on. Hope you do too.

Like most of you -- but for a few bike rides and a run -- I’ve been spending some quality time indoors. There’s no shame in taking some refuge with a good book, binging on Netflix or some deeply philosophical conversation.

Personally, I was engaged in a highly challenging activity over the holidays – a 300 piece Darth Vader puzzle. It’s been a long time since I've attempted a puzzle, but I found it soothing in a way. And perplexing.

This particular puzzle was a painting of the famed dark lord with many deep hues of purple, black red and green. Not easy, let me tell you.

I’ve was not alone in this adventure, which led to many interesting conversations with a 9-year-old boy about a range of topics, including what you can and can’t say on the radio.

"Can you use bad words?" he asked, somewhat out of the blue, though questions about how radio works are not uncommon.

"No," I replied. There's no room for equivocation when it comes to 9 year olds and bad words.

"What happens if you do?"

"You can get fined by the FCC."

"Then why can you say long underwear?"

(I dubbed the past week Long Underwear Week when it became clear that we were in for extended dip in temps. I did not, however, know that the 9 year old heard that.)

"Because it’s not a bad word," I said.

"Can you say SHUT UP YOU IDIOTS?"

(I had to think about this one for a minute. Clearly, I can say that on the radio, but an affirmative may encourage the use of such phrases on the playground, not a good development.)

"Yes," I said. "Well, I hope so."

"What’s the FCC?"

"Concentrate on the puzzle."

