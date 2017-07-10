Earlier this year I had the opportunity to do a broadcast from Viborg, South Dakota. We were there for a giveaway for the Bull Riding. While I was there I took a little bit of time and was impressed with the small South Dakota town.

Nice people. Nice town!

Monday morning I received an text from Christy Nelson of Viborg. Christy reminded me that this is the weekend for Danish Days in Viborg, South Dakota.

I pulled up the list of events and once again I was impressed. They literally have something planned for any age group for the weekends events. Kids Fun day, golf tournament, dances, and more.

Thursday, July 13th they'll have a ranger barrel races and tractor pull.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday they have a huge list of events to take in. Take a look at the schedule here.

Then load up the family wagon and head to Viborg, South Dakota for Danish Days!

See Also: