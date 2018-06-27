Danielle Hunter Gets Extension from Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have locked up another one of their young pieces as they continue to pursue their first ever Super Bowl win.

Danielle Hunter is the latest to reap the benefits of some great production on the defensive side of the ball for the Vikings.

The team made the announcement of the extension on Wednesday although they did not disclose the details of the extension.

He was scheduled to make $1.9 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Over his career so far in Minnesota, he has tallied 25.5 sacks.

This is just another prime example of the Minnesota Vikings building their defense for the long run and it certainly can't hurt a defense that lead the league in total D.

