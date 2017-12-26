Dangerous Windchill Advisory / Snow Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

Christmas is over and it's going to be a dangerously cold last week of 2017 for most of the Sioux Falls Tri-State area.

We can expect below zero windchills with some snow on the way for Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON TODAY

Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 20 below zero to 32 below

zero.

Portions of central, east central and southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

NWS