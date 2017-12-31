A blast of very cold Arctic air is rolling over the Sioux Empire this New Year's weekend prompting warnings about dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning through Monday. This includes the city of Sioux Falls.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay below zero. With early morning low temps Sunday and Monday in the 20s below zero. Those temps combined with even light air movement will bring the wind chills into the 30s and 40s below.

To help stay safe stay indoors. If you have to go outside cover-up and wear layers. Frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes in these conditions.

..WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 25 below zero to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills may return Monday night.

