Dangerous Wind Chills and Sub-Zero Cold This Week

How's this for a good morning Monday? Snow covered and slick roads along with high winds and the deepest wind chills so far this winter. Get ready for extreme cold all this week in Sioux Falls.

Strong wind gusts over 60 MPH have been recorded in eastern South Dakota and the wind chill could see equal numbers. Sioux Falls wind chill is digging down into the double digits as is much of the region. The National Weather Service recorded 63 MPH winds here in Sioux Falls. Mitchell and Lake Andes with 69 MPH.

The National Weather Service says a bitterly cold air mass will settle into the region through much of the upcoming week. Life-threatening wind chills as low as -35 to -60 will occur across the area on Wednesday morning. Take a look at the KSFY Severe Weather Center seven day forecast.

KSFY (with permission)

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for eastern South Dakota and parts of western Minnesota this Tuesday through Thursday.