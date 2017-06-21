Dangerous Spiders You Need to Look Out for This Summer

Every home has dealt with bugs and insects. I'm sure most of you have even had to kill a spider or two.

According to Spiders.US , there are actually 39 known species of spiders in the state of South Dakota. But there are only two that you need to watch out for.

1. ) The western black widow. One of the most venomous spiders on in the world. VenomByte says, "the average size of a female is approximately .5 inch, with a leg span of 1.5 to 2 inches. These spiders are nocturnal, which means they are active during the nighttime and can be mostly found in sheds, barns, and in garages."

These spiders can be found in these states:

2. ) Not commonly found in South Dakota, there have been reports of the brown recluse spider in the state. Not surprising since they are found in two neighboring states: Iowa and Nebraska.

VenomByte says, "The average size of mature Brown Recluse spiders is approximately 1/3 of an inch, with a leg span of 1 to 1.5 inches. Male and female are similar in size."

Although these spiders are not venomous. The bite causes severe damage to the skin and surrounding tissue, resulting in a large open sore. Some side effects include headache, nausea, and if not treated, kidney failure. Here are the states they are located in:

