The injury bug that has plagued the Minnesota Vikings over the last couple of years has bit again as rookie running back Dalvin Cook has been sidelined the rest of the season.

Cook was injured in the game on Sunday against the Lions and after further tests, it was revealed that he has a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

Last year, the Vikings lost Adrian Peterson for most of the year with a knee injury as well.

In addition to the injury of Cook, the Vikings were still without their starting quarterback on Sunday as Sam Bradford missed his third game in a row with a bone bruise in his knee.

Latavius Murray will now take over as the starting running back for the Minnesota Vikings as they play the Chicago Bears this week.

See Also: