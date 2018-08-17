Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert continues to be a focal point of the Philadelphia Eagles offense during the NFL pre-season.

Goedert, a second round pick in the April 2018 NFL Draft, was targeted six times during the Eagles 37-20 loss at New England , Thursday (August 16) night, making three catches for 57 yards.

His longest reception of the night was a 28-yarder from quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the second quarter.

In two pre-season games, Goedert is tied for the team lead with seven catches. His 123 total yards are second best among Eagles' receivers.

Sioux Falls native and former Nebraska Cornhusker Nate Gerry had two assisted tackles in the Patriots game - one on defense and one on special teams.

Gerry, a fifth round pick by the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft, has four tackles so far this pre-season.

Philly travels to Cleveland to battle the Browns in week three of the pre-season, Thursday, August 23.

