Dakota State Takes Third in National Cyber Defense Competition

A team from Dakota State University took home third place honors in the 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition .

The eight-member team from the Madison school finished behind the University of Virginia and the University of Central Florida in the two-day finals, which took place Orlando, Florida, April 13-15.

The competition tests cyber defense skills in competition modeled after real-world attack scenarios, and aims to encourage more students to pursue cyber security careers.

DSU advance to the final ten in the event, after winning in the North Central Regional crown. More than than 230 colleges and universities were entered in the competition.

The Dakota State team members are:

Jacob Williams, cyber operations major from Parker, SD

Nic Mews-Schmuck, cyber operations major from Emery, SD

Brian Vertullo, cyber operations major from Orange, CA

Nick O’Donnell, network and security administration major from Belgrade, MT

Dylan Johnson, master’s degree student in applied computer science, from Slayton, MN

Evan Bolt, master’s degree student in applied computer science from Edgerton, MN

Mike Garippo, cyber operations and network and security double major from Chicago, IL

Michael Cutshaw, cyber operations major from Clear Lake, SD

